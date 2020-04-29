Covid – la Asl raccomanda uso bici, forte: “Servono percorsi ciclabili provvisori”

La Asl di Latina ( Uoc prevenzione attiva), ha inviato agli enti locali – Regione compresa – una nota relativa alle “misure urgenti per la sanità pubblica” in cui si fa specifico riferimento all’utilizzo della bicicletta ed ai mezzi di mobiltà elettrica a due ruote.
Sulla proposta, di cui già si era discusso per la decisione del sindaco di Latina di accettare dopo il 4 maggio anche i monopattini elettrici, è intervenuto anche il consigliere regionale del pd Enrico Forte: “Non si tratta di misure che hanno solo a che fare con la viabilità: la Asl chiede di favorire l’utilizzo di tali mezzi nei centri cittadini, e la creazione di corsie preferenziali per bici e motocicli anche per il collegamento a stazioni ferroviarie o degli autobus. L’obiettivo, oltre a favorire condizioni contro il contagio, è quello di migliorare la salute pubblica e ridurre l’inquinamento”.
“Alla luce di queste raccomandazioni – dice Forte – mi auguro che l’amministrazione comunale di Latina, tutti i sindaci e l’amministrazione provinciale prenda atto di tali indicazioni e, laddove ciò risulti fattibile, ci si attivi al più presto per realizzare percorsi ciclabili provvisori”.
