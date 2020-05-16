Covid, responsabilità penale degli imprenditori. Fazzone: “Cambiare la norma”

L’articolo 42 del decreto Cura Italia rischia di far ricadere, sulle spalle degli imprenditori, le responsabilità civili e penali di ogni lavoratore che abbia contratto il coronavirus. L’Inail considererà come infortunio sul lavoro il lavoratore contagiato dal Covid-19.

“E’ evidente – è intervenuto il senatore di Forza Italia Claudio Fazzone – che così com’è scritto il rischio è che ad essere responsabile per i danni causati dal coronavirus sia la singola impresa o attività commerciale e artigianale. Ricordiamoci che quando un infortunio è grave o mortale scatta la responsabilità penale per il datore di lavoro e per l’azienda.

Si tratta di una norma vergognosa – ha commentato Fazzone – che va immediatamente cambiata. Non posso consentire che vengano commesse nefandezze nei confronti degli imprenditori del nostro Paese, già alle prese con tante problematiche legate alla ripartenza delle attività.

Sono consapevole del fatto che la tutela della salute debba essere sempre messa al primo posto ma non possiamo condannare per decreto le imprese a pagare anche l’imprevedibile.

Questa norma la considero un vero e proprio affronto nei confronti dei datori di lavoro.

Mi chiedo, come si fa a stabilire se il lavoratore sia stato contagiato sul luogo di lavoro e non fuori? Come può un imprenditore assumersi le responsabilità conseguenti, soprattutto quando le imprese rispettano gli standard previsti per il contenimento dell’epidemia?

Ogni imprenditore è consapevole che prima di ogni altra cosa c’è la tutela delle vite umane: e un imprenditore degno di questo nome fa di tutto affinché i luoghi di lavoro siano sicuri, ma occorre anche riconoscere il fatto che sarà impossibile constatare l’esatto luogo e momento in cui verrà contratta la malattia. Il rischio concreto è che a pagare i contenziosi derivanti dal dettato imperfetto della norma siano le imprese, anche se avranno rispettato tutti i dettami per proteggere i lavoratori. Questo ritengo non sia giusto e possibile.