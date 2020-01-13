Evade dai domiciliari, 58enne di Sabaudia arrestato a Cori

Un 58enne di Sabaudia arrestato a Cori per il reato di evasione. Già sottoposto ai domiciliari, l’uomo questa notte si è fatto pizzicare in giro dai carabinieri.

E’ finito così nelle camere di sicurezza in attesa della direttissima.

