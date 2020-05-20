Itri, rifiuti speciali incendiati e opere abusive: il gip convalida il sequestro

Convalidato il sequestro disposto dal Nucleo di polizia giudiziaria della Polizia locale di Itri sul terreno di Valle Scura.

Gli uomini del comandate Pugliese, avevano accertato che su un terreno, in località Valle Scura, erano stati dati alle fiamme diversi rifiuti speciali, inoltre, sempre nel corso dello stesso intervento, gli uomini in divisa avevano anche accertato la realizzazione di opere edilizie in assenza di titolo.

Da qui, la denuncia a carico di cinque soggetti individuati dalla Polizia Municipale ed il sequestro preventivo dell’intera area di 5000 metri. Il gip di Cassino, su richiesta del pm, ha convalidato il sequestro ed ha confermato l’impianto accusatorio a carico dei cinque denunciati.