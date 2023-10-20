Latina Calcio, le date e gli orari della Serie C Now fino alla 19ª

Comunicate ufficialmente date e orari delle prossime giornate di Serie C Now del Latina Calcio 1932, di seguito:

12ª GIORNATA

LATINA – Crotone: Sabato 4 NOVEMBRE ore 18:30

13ª GIORNATA

Acr Messina – LATINA: Domenica 12 NOVEMBRE ore 16:15

14ª GIORNATA

LATINA – Picerno: Sabato 18 NOVEMBRE ore 16:15

15ª GIORNATA

Foggia – LATINA: Venerdì 24 NOVEMBRE ore 20:45

16ª GIORNATA

LATINA – Sorrento: Lunedì 4 DICEMBRE ore 20:45

17ª GIORNATA

Turris – LATINA: Sabato 9 DICEMBRE ore 20:45

18ª GIORNATA

LATINA – Benevento: Lunedì 18 DICEMBRE ore 20:45

19ª GIORNATA

Taranto – LATINA: 22 DICEMBRE ore 20:45

