Latina Calcio, le date e gli orari della Serie C Now fino alla 19ª

Comunicate ufficialmente date e orari delle prossime giornate di Serie C Now del Latina Calcio 1932, di seguito:
12ª GIORNATA
LATINA – Crotone: Sabato 4 NOVEMBRE ore 18:30
13ª GIORNATA
Acr Messina – LATINA: Domenica 12 NOVEMBRE ore 16:15
14ª GIORNATA
LATINA – Picerno: Sabato 18 NOVEMBRE ore 16:15
15ª GIORNATA
Foggia – LATINA: Venerdì 24 NOVEMBRE ore 20:45
16ª GIORNATA
LATINA – Sorrento: Lunedì 4 DICEMBRE ore 20:45
17ª GIORNATA
Turris – LATINA: Sabato 9 DICEMBRE ore 20:45
18ª GIORNATA
LATINA – Benevento: Lunedì 18 DICEMBRE ore 20:45
19ª GIORNATA
Taranto – LATINA: 22 DICEMBRE ore 20:45