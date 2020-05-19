Cisterna – Campoleone: al via i lavori di sfalcio della vegetazione

Sono in corso lavori di sfalcio della vegetazione, a cura di Astral, sulla SP2 Cisterna Campoleone all’altezza del km 12+000 in entrambe le direzioni. E’ importante prestare in questo tratto ancora maggiore attenzione alla guida.

