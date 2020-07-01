Cisterna, ripresi i lavori su via Toti bloccati dal lockdown

Sono ripartiti questa mattina, 1 luglio, i lavori lungo via Enrico Toti, a Cisterna. Il cantiere era stato chiuso a causa del lockdown per il coronavirus, ma ora è possibile riprendere l’intervento.

La piccola arteria alla periferia della città svolge da sempre un’importante funzione di collegamento tra due strade importanti di Cisterna, la via Provinciale per Latina e via Nettuno, la prima di collegamento con il capoluogo di provincia, l’altro con la statale 148 Pontina e quindi con il Raccordo Anulare e la Capitale.

Un grande flusso veicolare non sono di autovetture ma anche di camion carichi di merci da e verso l’area Industriale e, in particolari periodi dell’anno, di kiwi di cui l’area circostante di Borgo Flora è grande produttrice europea, che mettono a dura prova l’asfalto.

La strada sarà quindi presto di nuovo in sicurezza. Sarà effettuata la fresatura e il rifacimento del fondo stradale, ripristinate le quote dei chiusini di fogna e acquedotto, e la pulizia delle scoline.

Inoltre verranno risistemate le banchine laterali e si provvederà al rifacimento e adeguamento della segnaletica orizzontale e, ove occorre, verticale.

“Sono molti gli interventi programmati dall’amministrazione e che il Servizio Progettazioni e Lavori pubblici sta attuando e molti altri a breve attuerà – ha commentato l’assessore ai Lavori Pubblici e vicesindaco Vittorio Sambucci -. Se non ci fosse stato il blocco dei cantieri molti sarebbero già stati realizzati e conclusi, ma l’importante è che si sia potuto finalmente riprendere. Quello della sicurezza stradale, poi, è un impegno importante che questa amministrazione si è assunta supplendo ad anni di abbandono e degrado”.