Collegamenti isole pontine, anticipata per il vento la corsa Ponza – Formia

A causa del forte vento Astral ha previsto variazioni nei collegamenti Laziomar con le isole pontine.

In particolare la corsa Ponza – Formia delle 14.30 di oggi, anticipa la partenza alle 12.30.

