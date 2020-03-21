Covid, Zicchieri e Durigon: “Nel Lazio occorre commissario per l’emergenza”

“Nel Lazio occorre un commissario per l’emergenza, la situazione non sembra essere sotto controllo e siamo seriamente preoccupati“. Queste le parole dei deputati della LegaFrancesco Zicchieri e Claudio Durigon, rispettivamente coordinatori regionale e di Roma e provincia del partito che dicono che la realtà dei medici, nel Lazio, non corrisponde a quella fornita dalla Regione.
“Dalla Regione Lazio – dicono i deputati – raccontano un sistema sanitario che cozza con la realtà e con le segnalazioni quotidiane dei medici e degli operatori, ormai in prima linea senza sosta persino senza i dispositivi di protezione: dalle mascherine agli occhiali, dai guanti ai camici. Qualcuno ci metta la faccia immediatamente e sia responsabile per la salute dei cittadini e degli operatori sanitari, che rischiano la vita ogni giorno!”.
