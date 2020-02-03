Latina, investe un ciclista e scappa. Caccia al “pirata”

Investe un ciclista e scappa. E’ caccia al “pirata” della strada che oggi pomeriggio a Latina, in via Vespucci, ha travolto al volante di un’auto un giovane uomo in sella alla due ruote facendolo rotolare a terra.

Fortunatamente il ciclista, soccorso da un’ambulanza, non ha riportato ferite gravissime. L’uomo è stato trasportato all’ospedale Goretti per gli accertamenti e le cure del caso.