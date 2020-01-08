Operazione antidroga tra Aprilia e Velletri: due arresti

Operazione antidroga questa mattina della questura di Latina. Gli agenti hanno arrestato due persone nel blitz scattato tra Aprilia e Velletri.

Ingente il quantitativo della sostanza stupefacente sequestrata.

