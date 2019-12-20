Al Circeo Babbo Natale arriva in surf. Appuntamento a Baia Felix

Di
Redazione
-
Foto di Go Surf
Babbo Natale al Circeo approda a Baia Felix. La spiaggia, da sempre ritrovo di surfisti, ospiterà la gara amatoriale “Babbo surf” in programma domenica 22 dalle 9 alle 20.
La manifestazione, nata da un’idea di Ettore Marocco, è stata organizza dal presidente Confcommercio Lazio Sud San Felice Circeo e dal Consorzio di Imprese le “Vie di Circe”, con il patrocinio dell’Amministrazione comunale.
I partecipanti alla competizione, dovranno presentarsi rigorosamente vestiti da Babbo Natale. Sarà premiato con un cesto natalizio il Babbo Natale più originale.
La competizione si svolgerà nel tratto di mare antistante l’Hotel Corallo su via Domenico Maiolati. La premiazione prevista intorno alle 12.30 avverrà nella piazza adiacente Villa Penelope.
Al termine della gara tutti a pranzo al ristorante di “Zio Emilio”, che prevede per i Babbo Natale surfisti al costo di 12 euro, un primo piatto, un secondo di frittura di pesce e una bottiglietta d’acqua. Presente con le sue prelibatezze anche il ristorante il ‘Giardino del Pane’ a Mezzomonte. Sarà allestita anche una zona ristoro.
Il presidente dell’Ascom di San Felice Circeo Fabio Ascoli prevede una partecipazione di 200 persone e auspica un’ottima risposta anche da parte della cittadinanza.

LE VOSTRE OPINIONI

commenti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE