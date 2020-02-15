Confail fa il pieno alla Intervet Production di Aprilia

“Il 100% dei rappresentanti Rsu presso la Intervet Production di Aprilia sono Confail“. Questo il risultato delle consultazioni sindacali che conferma la crescita della sigla sindacale.

“Esprimiamo la nostra più viva soddisfazione – dichiarano il segretario nazionale Gianni Chiarato e quello provinciale Mauro Battisti, unitantamente a tutta l’organizzazione.

L’elezione di Massimo Ciccolella, Riccardo di Prospero, Roberto Spoladore conferma la crescita continua e costante della Confail in un settore, quello farmaceutico, strategico per lo sviluppo della provincia pontina. Sono i lavoratori, infatti, a scegliere in libere elezioni i rappresentati che meglio sappiano tutelare i loro diritti nel luogo di lavoro di appartenenza.

Sono sempre in aumento i lavoratori che nel Paese e nella nostra provincia scelgono quale strumento di tutela per i loro diritti la Confail”.

